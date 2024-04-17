In less than 3 hours, Hades 2's new and returning characters have already put the entire fandom in horny jail

Developer Supergiant Games just dropped three hours of gameplay footage ahead of Hades 2, and that's all it's taken to put the beloved roguelike's entire community in horny jail.

The huge Hades 2 gameplay stream showed off new features, Boons, and a whole lot more, but as ever, the cast and character art got some special attention from fans - fans who are now down very bad. It started early, when we got a look at Hecate, Witch of the Crossroads, who's clad head-to-toe in flowing robes save for an exposed midriff showcasing the kind of abs you could grate cheese on. The fact that Hecate is voiced by Amelia Tyler, best known as the narrator in Baldur's Gate 3, is just icing on the cake.

But hey, the thirst-fest didn't stop there. Odysseus has gotten people to understand "why Penelope waited for him for 20 years." Poseidon's redesign has elicited cries of "Oh God, they made him hotter." And really, just about the entire cast is grabbing some emotion ranging from respectful admiration to full-on "awoogas" from the peanut gallery.

Of course, Aphrodite is getting a lot of attention, as she does remain depicted as a fully nude woman obscured by a few strategically-placed strands of hair. This time, though, she's wearing the facepaint of her husband Ares and standing much taller and prouder, and the effect is such that, uh, well… the whole gaming internet is now melting down.

Invites are starting to roll out for the Hades 2 technical test with Early Access to follow soon after the conclusion of that test, and the actual game is sure to offer much more than just thirsty character art. But the fact that the community is already professing its love and making plans to wed the sequel's cast makes it look like Hades 2 is set to replicate the original's success and then some.

