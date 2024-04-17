Anticipated indie Soulslike fears competition as Hades 2 test approaches and Silksong fans crawl from the woodwork: "It better just be us vs Stellar Blade as god intended"

Aggro Crab, the indie developer behind the colorful Soulslike Another Crab's Treasure, has expressed its fears that it may face sudden competition around its release thanks to Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong .

Don't worry, you've not missed any major Silksong updates, but with another Nintendo Indie World Showcase set to go live later today , optimistic fans are once again, for better or worse, getting their hopes up for the highly-anticipated Metroidvania sequel to make an appearance. Hey, there's always a chance. However, Hades 2 fans definitely have plenty to be excited about, as Supergiant Games has opened sign-ups for the roguelike's upcoming Hades 2 technical test, which is said to "begin shortly."

Needless to say, there's a possibility that Another Crab's Treasure could end up competing for attention against two massively hyped-up games when it launches next week, which Aggro Crab is, for obvious reasons, hoping to avoid. In a post on Twitter, it writes: "It better just be us vs Stellar Blade like god intended."

Stellar Blade isn't the only game that Another Crab's Treasure is going to be facing up against, though, as Sand Land is also set to release the day after it. When this was pointed out, however, Aggro Crab simply said : "Our respects to the GOAT, we could never compete."

Although Aggro Crab presents its concerns in a more lighthearted manner, last month, we saw a couple of indie games get knocked out of Steam's New & Trending tab after EA unexpectedly released 11 games at the same time. One of these was Potions: A Curious Tale, which had been in the works for 10 years, and saw "all of the built-up marketing and momentum squashed in an instant." Thankfully, the game was still able to find success , and had sold a little under 12,000 copies as of late March. Even so, you can understand why developers are cautious about releasing their games at a time when they might get lost in the crowd.

In Another Crab's Treasure's case, Hades 2 and Silksong might not end up causing any trouble for it at all before it releases on April 25. We'll just have to wait and see what today's Indie World Showcase brings to the table, and namely if Silksong will finally surface.

