In case you were wondering, the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle voice cast doesn't include Harrison Ford

Nope, Harrison Ford is sadly not voicing the titular tomb raider in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Ford's younger face is certainly intact in the upcoming game - which received a solid debut at last night's Xbox Developer Direct - but another actor is doing a surprisingly good job at impersonating the iconic whip-cracker. EW reports that Troy Baker is adopting the fedora hat, an actor you've probably heard as the voice behind too many video game protagonists including The Last of Us' Joel.

Should you have seen Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's reveal yesterday, you probably didn't need me to tell you that Ford wasn't returning. Baker certainly doesn't sound much like himself, or any of his other characters, but his rendition leans more toward a Jeff Goldblum type, something I’m definitely not complaining about either. It's a little uncanny, sure, but still wildly fun.

In fairness, the legendary actor did reprise his role in last year's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny flick - a send-off that GamesRadar+'s Molly Edwards called the "perfect goodbye" to the character. Turns out, we were just saying goodbye to Ford since the upcoming videogame is canonical and set in between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

While Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a nothingburger of a name, we did learn much more from developer Machine Games yesterday. The Wolfenstein studio is retaining its signature first-person perspective, but shifting its focus away from shooting and more toward puzzle-solving, stealth, exploration, and the whip-whipping. We'll see more for ourselves when the game launches in Fall 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass on day one.

Executive producer Todd Howard also revealed that he's been sitting on his Indy pitch "forever."