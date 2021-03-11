Immortals: Fenyx Rising - Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC release date revealed

The Immortals: Fenyx Rising - Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC release date has been revealed, and you won't need to wait long to start adventuring through a whole new mythology.

The second piece of DLC for Ubisoft's Greek mythology-inspired adventure will hit PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia on March 25. It stars a new hero named Ku (Fenyx finally ascended to true godliness in the last DLC ) who will explore a new open world inspired by Chinese myths. Even cooler is the fact that work on this DLC expansion was led by Ubisoft Chengdu; it's only right that Chinese developers be the ones to tell stories about Chinese mythology.

While you're waiting for Myths of the Eastern Realm to arrive, you can get an early teaser with the new We Are Not Alone quest which was added in a free update today. You'll find it at the southern end of the Valley of Eternal Spring, and if you can clear its platforming challenge you'll be awarded "an appropriately themed prize" to use in the main game. You don't need to play the quest to access the expansion proper - it's purely optional.

There's only one more DLC to go after this one, and it has some big changes in store: get ready to meet a new hero named Ash and go on a top-down brawling adventure back in the realm of Greek mythology in Immortals: Fenyx Rising - The Lost Gods.