Iman Vellani knows exactly what the MCU's problem is

Iman Vellani has Marvel running through her veins. Not only is she Ms. Marvel – co-star of The Marvels, no less – but she’s had a long and nerdy history with the company’s comics.

As such, she’s pretty well placed to identify why the MCU is flagging a little in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

Speaking to The Direct, she addressed how Marvel Studios should best approach things next. Vellani remarked, "I don't know if it's about just getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Because then, like, what's left? You know, I think it's just about making the audience care about their characters."

Perhaps with an eye to the pair of upcoming Avengers movies – The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars hit cinemas in 2026 and 2027 respectively – Vellani added that Marvel should look to utilize some of its newer superhero stable in potential team-ups.

"I think they've established so many wonderful characters in the last phase of the MCU that it would be nice to see them all again and see them team up," Vellani said.

Whatever comes next, it’s unlikely Vellani will be pressing Kevin Feige too hard. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she joked that she’s going to let some continuity issues slide with the Marvel Studios president, specifically when it comes to the MCU Earth’s number designation.

"I’m trying not to give him a hard time right now until I get [Ms. Marvel] season 2, and then maybe I'll email him another 72 questions," she said recently. "Yeah, I'm taking it easy. If he says the MCU is [Earth-] 616, I’ll let him believe that."

