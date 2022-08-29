If you pre-order Modern Warfare 2 you can play a classic Call of Duty baddie in Warzone

Activision and Infinity Ward have revealed more details on pre-order bonuses for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including a bundle that'll let you play as a classic Call of Duty villain in Warzone and Vanguard.

All digital pre-orders for Modern Warfare 2 will get you access to the Khaled Al-Asad bundle, making the character playable in both Warzone and Vanguard as soon as he's available in the in-game store. Al-Asad originally appeared in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare as the primary antagonist through the opening act of the game, and he had a few brief appearances in the sequels.

Pre-orders also get access to the previously announced Final Judgement bundle, which immediately gets you the executioner-style Deathknell operator skin and the Bloodthirsty weapon blueprint for Vanguard and Warzone. You'll also get early access to the campaign, a full week before the official release date on October 28.

Players who pre-order the game can get early access to the beta as well, but the Modern Warfare 2 beta dates are a complicated mess thanks to a bunch of PlayStation-exclusive windows - you can follow that link for a breakdown of when to expect each stage of the beta.

For more on where to get your Call of Duty MW2 pre-orders, you can follow that link for an explainer of prices and what you'll get in each edition of the increasingly complicated game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the biggest new games for 2022 left to release, and we've got a big breakdown of every other major launch left for the remainder of the year.