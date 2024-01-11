If Starfield's promised city maps are as clean as this fan-made design, it'd be a dream come true

One talented Starfield player has mocked up what the RPG's local planet maps might look like when they eventually arrive.

When Starfield first launched, one common criticism among players was a lack of detailed maps for individual planets and other areas like cities, such as New Atlantis. So widespread was this criticism, that Bethesda eventually pledged to add the feature later on, but we've still got no firm release window for the local maps.

The Starfield player below is taking matters into their own hands. They've managed to mock up a brilliant local planet map for the space RPG based on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri System. It's a really neat look at the geography and wildlife of the planet itself while also outlining key locations like caves and your ship.

You can see the map concept from Camelworks at the 14-minute mark, and it is well worth doing as the whole thing looks grand. Camelworks rightly points out that Skyrim, over a decade before Starfield, had detailed local maps, so it makes perfect sense that Bethesda fans were calling for the feature to return for the spacefaring RPG in the first place.

Keep in mind that Starfield updates are coming roughly every six weeks this year, and it's in these patches that the local maps will eventually roll around. We're only in the second full week of 2024, so we may have to wait another month to see the RPG's first proper update of the year.

Check out our Starfield planet traits guide if you're an intrepid explorer looking to get everything you can out of each planet.