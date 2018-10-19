"I was alone – shocker!" - You shouldn’t read *too* much into Maisie Williams' last Game of Thrones scene

As Game of Thrones season 8 begins to inch ever nearer, the cast appear to be more open about what they’re sharing about their final days and moments on set. Maisie Williams is one such person. The actress, who has played Arya Stark for nearly half her life, has opened up about her final ever scene, including who she shared it with. Hint: it’s perfect for her character.

Speaking to The Guardian, Williams says that her last scene was “Beautiful. I ended on the perfect scene.” That’s a far cry from Emilia Clarke’s very sweary reaction towards her own final scene.

Maisie Williams, though, has gone further than any of her castmates by revealing who she’s sharing her final scene with, saying: “I was alone – shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap.” Arya, after going through the wringer, losing her family, ending up temporarily blind, then becoming No One, ends up sharing a scene with… no one. Genius.

But that’s not all we can obsessively look into (seriously. I’ll take anything at this point). While production very rarely sees scenes shot in chronological order, it might be telling that Arya isn’t with anyone at the very end. That probably hints at several big goodbyes for Arya before we even get to those fleeting, final moments. No Sansa for one thing, and certainly no Jon Snow.

Williams, then, may have inadvertently given us some key answers for the final season of Game of Thrones, but it’s also left us with far more questions.

