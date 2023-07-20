I survived Barbenheimer 2023, and all I got was this (amazing) t-shirt

Barbenheimer t-shirts prove that the internet, in fact, isn't all bad.

When folks found out that both Barbie and Oppenheimer were launching on the same day, magic happened and a most wonderful meme was born. Poking fun at how brilliantly opposite they are (one a comic fantasy, and the other a Very Serious Thriller), this marriage has resulted in some pretty fun Barbenheimer t-shirts. We've rounded up a few of our favorites below, allowing you to memorialize this momentous moment in tee form.

Just a quick PSA before we get started - because availability varies between regions, certain designs may be available in the US but are harder to find in the UK.

Vintage Barbenheimer | $14.99 at Amazon

Ah, a classic. Of all the Barbenheimer t-shirts on sale right now, this vintage version with artwork that looks like it's stepped out of the 1950s would probably be our favorite. Just look at those fabulous sparkles shooting out of the nuclear blast. Tip top, no notes.



This one's a unisex fit and can be bought in a variety of sizes and colorways. There are alternate versions of the same design out there, of course, but this seems to be the cheapest.



UK price: £21.42 at TeePublic



Barbenheimer Ken t-shirt | $19.99 at Amazon

This shirt design takes the cake for us because it combines an iconic image from Oppenheimer and merges it with the character logos that Barbie was sharing of its core cast. The result is a chef's kiss kinda tee.



In terms of sizing, this is unisex and can be small, medium, or large. It's also available in a variety of colorways.



UK price: £21.42 at TeePublic



Barbenheimer t-shirt (singles) | From $12.99 at Amazon

This roundup collects some of the best Barbenheimer t-shirt designs in one place, and you can select the one you want from a dropdown menu. Just be aware that you're only getting a single tee here, not the whole set. It's worth pointing out that there are different prices for each tee as well, so bear that in mind before hitting the checkout!



Want an alternative roundup? This one is also pretty good, and the shirts start at $11.95 with $3.99 for shipping.



UK price: Check the range at TeePublic



