I review board games for a living, and these are the ones I'd buy this Black Friday

I review board games, card games, and tabletop RPGs for a living, so I know that Black Friday is always a dangerous time for the old bank balance. And I'm sorry to say that I'm not going to make things any better.
There are a load of excellent Black Friday board game deals floating around right now, and there are more than a few board game discounts that made my ears perk right up. King of Monster Island? Wingspan? The brilliant new Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings Starter Set? I mean, I could go on. I won't. But I could.
Anyway. Because so many of the best board games are on offer at the moment, and probably won't stay there for long, so let's get right into it.
3. King of Monster Island |
$69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This follow-up to the excellent King of Tokyo and King of New York games hasn't ever been so cheap, and that means it's a highlight of this year's Black Friday board game deals so far.
UK:
£45.99 £37.89 at Zatu
Buy it if:
✅ You want a team game
✅ You love the King of series
Don't buy it if:
❌ You weren't a fan of the originals
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $39.99
💲 Target | Unavailable
Spirit Island |
$89.99 $43.99 at Amazon
Save $46 - Spirit Island is often seen as one of the best co-op board game, so getting it for its lowest ever price in today's sale is one hell of a way to kick things off.
🔶 UK:
£89.99 £62.49 at Zatu
Buy it if:
✅ You want one of the best co-op games
✅ You've been waiting for a price drop
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like bigger, more complex games
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $48.73
💲 Best Buy | Unavailable
Sheriff of Nottingham |
$39.99 $15.99 at Amazon
Save $24 - I'm always hearing good things about this bluffing game, so seeing it tumble down to its lowest price isn't an opportunity to miss.
🔶 UK:
£39.99 £29.99 at Firestorm Games
Buy it if:
✅ You love bluffing games
✅ You want strategy, but not complexity
Don't buy it if:
❌ You aren't very good at bluffing
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $36.47
💲 Target | $15.99
Wingspan |
$65 $35.30 at Amazon (with voucher)
Save $30 - This is an utter delight no matter how experienced you are with games, and it's the sort of thing where you don't mind even if you lose. I'd argue that it's a must-have, especially when it's at a record low price.
🔶 UK:
£59.99 £42.99 at Amazon
Buy it if:
✅ You want a zen, but fun, game
✅ You want something with depth
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want something really simple
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $51.99
💲 Target | $44.99
Magic: The Gathering - The Lord of the Rings Starter Kit |
$35.99 $19.95 at Amazon
Save $15 - Even though that's not the cheapest this set has ever been, it's still an aggressively reasonable offer on what I'd argue is the best MTG starter kit out there.
🔸 UK:
£22.50 £18.95 Magic Madhouse
Buy it if:
✅ You want to start playing MTG
✅ You're buying for two
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're an MTG expert
Price check:
💲 Best Buy | $19.99
💲 Walmart | Unavailable
Should you buy these board games?
As my advice alongside each deal would suggest, absolutely. These are generally well-thought of, and for me, they're the games I'd go to if I was looking to buy this Black Friday. Here's a breakdown of exactly what I think of each game.
- King of Monster Island: I'm a huge fan of King of Tokyo, a game that sees you take control of a kaiju trying to destroy a city, so this team-based follow-up definitely has my attention. It being cooperative rather than competitive is intriguing.
- Wingspan: There's a reason why this one won awards; simply put, it's a delight. It's beautiful to look at, relaxing to play, and isn't annoying if you lose. It's a must-have.
- Sherriff of Nottingham: It says a lot that this game is now on its second edition. A blend of bluffing and strategy, it combines some of my favorite elements in board gaming.
- Spirit Island: Whenever 'good co-op games' are mentioned, Spirit Island seems to come up. This gem is a modern classic, and its tightly-crafted gameplay can't be beaten.
- MTG Lord of the Rings: I've actually been hands-on with this already, and it's by far and away my favorite starter set MTG has done. To begin with, it's really well explained. Next, it has very thoughtfully-crafted decks that are far more cohesive than normal. Chef's kiss.
