I review board games for a living, and these are the ones I'd buy this Black Friday

I review board games, card games, and tabletop RPGs for a living, so I know that Black Friday is always a dangerous time for the old bank balance. And I'm sorry to say that I'm not going to make things any better.

There are a load of excellent Black Friday board game deals floating around right now, and there are more than a few board game discounts that made my ears perk right up. King of Monster Island? Wingspan? The brilliant new Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings Starter Set? I mean, I could go on. I won't. But I could.

Anyway. Because so many of the best board games are on offer at the moment, and probably won't stay there for long, so let's get right into it.

3. King of Monster Island | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This follow-up to the excellent King of Tokyo and King of New York games hasn't ever been so cheap, and that means it's a highlight of this year's Black Friday board game deals so far.



UK: £45.99 £37.89 at Zatu



Buy it if:

✅ You want a team game

✅ You love the King of series



Don't buy it if:

❌ You weren't a fan of the originals



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $39.99

💲 Target | Unavailable



Spirit Island | $89.99 $43.99 at Amazon

Save $46 - Spirit Island is often seen as one of the best co-op board game, so getting it for its lowest ever price in today's sale is one hell of a way to kick things off.



🔶 UK: £89.99 £62.49 at Zatu



Buy it if:

✅ You want one of the best co-op games

✅ You've been waiting for a price drop



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like bigger, more complex games



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $48.73

💲 Best Buy | Unavailable



Should you buy these board games?

As my advice alongside each deal would suggest, absolutely. These are generally well-thought of, and for me, they're the games I'd go to if I was looking to buy this Black Friday. Here's a breakdown of exactly what I think of each game.

King of Monster Island: I'm a huge fan of King of Tokyo, a game that sees you take control of a kaiju trying to destroy a city, so this team-based follow-up definitely has my attention. It being cooperative rather than competitive is intriguing.

I'm a huge fan of King of Tokyo, a game that sees you take control of a kaiju trying to destroy a city, so this team-based follow-up definitely has my attention. It being cooperative rather than competitive is intriguing. Wingspan: There's a reason why this one won awards; simply put, it's a delight. It's beautiful to look at, relaxing to play, and isn't annoying if you lose. It's a must-have.

There's a reason why this one won awards; simply put, it's a delight. It's beautiful to look at, relaxing to play, and isn't annoying if you lose. It's a must-have. Sherriff of Nottingham: It says a lot that this game is now on its second edition. A blend of bluffing and strategy, it combines some of my favorite elements in board gaming.

It says a lot that this game is now on its second edition. A blend of bluffing and strategy, it combines some of my favorite elements in board gaming. Spirit Island: Whenever 'good co-op games' are mentioned, Spirit Island seems to come up. This gem is a modern classic, and its tightly-crafted gameplay can't be beaten.

Whenever 'good co-op games' are mentioned, Spirit Island seems to come up. This gem is a modern classic, and its tightly-crafted gameplay can't be beaten. MTG Lord of the Rings: I've actually been hands-on with this already, and it's by far and away my favorite starter set MTG has done. To begin with, it's really well explained. Next, it has very thoughtfully-crafted decks that are far more cohesive than normal. Chef's kiss.

For more discounts, be sure to check out our guide to today's best Black Friday gaming deals.