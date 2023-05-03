I just learned Breath of the Wild's Bokoblins chat with their friends and now I feel bad for killing them

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player has managed to catch a wholesome exchange between a Bokoblin and a Moblin on camera - so now we feel bad about attacking them all the time.

As spotted on the Breath of the Wild subreddit, one fan managed to capture what looks like a very passionate conversation between the two enemy characters. If you take a look at the footage below, it really does look like the Bokoblin is telling its friend, the Moblin, a really exciting story about something that's happened to them recently. Look at the way it's jumping up and down and waving its arms around while its pal nods along and occasionally adds to the conversation.

Okay, so this is definitely not what's happening and is more likely just two NPCs acting out their idle animations whilst standing near one another, but I like to think they're having a good old catch-up. How do they know each other? What would they talk about? It's these questions that the fans in the Breath of the Wild subreddit have managed to answer in the comments of the post.

One user is convinced the Bokoblin is explaining the game's timeline ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 's release next week, whereas other users have taken it upon themselves to write out a series of conversations for the pair. Several fans have also pointed out that this clip has the same energy as the fan-made ' Life of a Bokoblin (opens in new tab)' mockumentary by YouTuber Monster Maze which explores Bokoblins along with a David Attenborough-style voiceover.