Hurry, this $750 RTX gaming laptop deal from Dell is already 69% claimed

RTX gaming laptop deals can reach several thousand dollars, but if you're just looking for a cheap rig that won't be out of date next year, Dell has an excellent option on the shelves. This Dell G15 is now available for just $749.99 - that's $280 off the $1,029.99 MSRP.

Right now that's one of the cheapest RTX gaming laptop deals on the market, which means entry-level gamers are getting an excellent offer here. However, this is a limited discount, which means there are only so many machines Dell is willing to give away at this price. At the time of writing, 69% of these laptops have already been claimed so you might want to hustle if you've been looking for a cheap gaming laptop for a while now.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,029.99 Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,029.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $280 - While you are picking up the cheapest RTX graphics card on offer in this Dell G15 gaming laptop deal, there's still plenty of power under the hood for an entry-level buyer. That RTX 3050 GPU still offers the latest generation of graphics, just not quite as well as some of the more blindingly expensive models. There's an i5-11400H processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD too - all showing up on a 120Hz display.

While you won't be reaching the dizzying heights of RTX 3080 laptops, or picking up some of the more polished features of an RTX 3070 laptop, there's still plenty to celebrate at this price tag.

You're still picking up Nvidia's latest GPU line as well. You're future proofing yourself here, with ray tracing already on board. You may get better performance out of a GTX 1650Ti if you're playing slower, more easy-going titles, but if you need that art to shine, you're getting a solid option at a great price here.

If you need the power of some of the best gaming laptops in the world, though, you'll find some more options just below.

$1,479.99 Dell G15 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,479.99 $1,228.39 with code SAVE17 at Dell

Save $250 - Promo code SAVE17 can shave $250 off the price of this RTX 3060 laptop right now. That's an excellent price for an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD packed away inside this affordable chassis.

Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,999 Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,999 $1,849 at Amazon

Save $150 - This Gigabyte Aorus is now $50 cheaper than it was earlier in the week. That's excellent news if you're after a speedy 240Hz display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and i7-11800H processor - all on top of that RTX 3070 graphics card, of course. This is a brand new record low price, with discounts only dropping down to $1,949 before this week.

Alienware M15 R4 RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,909.99 Alienware M15 R4 RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,909.99 $2,379.99 at Dell

Save $530 - There's a massive saving up for grabs on this Alienware M15 R4 in Dell's latest RTX gaming laptop deals. You're picking up a powerful 32GB RAM and split 1TB + 512GB SSD under the hood, with an octa-core i7-10870H processor at the helm. Add a 300Hz display panel and that incredible RTX 3080 GPU and you're onto a winner.

RTX GPUs are some of the best graphics cards in the world, but many are still wondering where to buy RTX 3070 chips. These gaming laptop deals, and the best gaming PCs, are the best way to pick up powerful graphics without having to resort to the resale market these days, however.