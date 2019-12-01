Hurry - get a free year of Disney Plus and your choice of Samsung Galaxy Buds or a $100 Visa card this Cyber Monday

More Disney Plus deals (Image credit: Disney) This offer gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for less

If you'd prefer to keep your options open, check out this stellar bundle.

Although all eyes are on the Cyber Monday game deals flying thick and fast across the internet, you don't want to miss out on this cheap Disney Plus deal. After making waves with an offer that got you a year's worth of the new streaming service and other free gifts on Black Friday, they've extended the discount to December 2. More specifically, the Telecoms company is giving away a free year of Disney Plus with your choice of Samsung Galaxy Buds or a $100 Visa prepaid card when you sign up to their 100/100 Mbps Internet for $39.99 per month. And it's not the only bargain they're offering, either. Alternatively, those who sign up to a Fios Gigabit Connection with Custom TV for $69.99p/m will receive a free year of Disney Plus, a $100 Visa prepaid card, and their choice of Samsung Galaxy Buds or another $100 Visa prepaid card. That's an enormous saving and one of the better discounts we've seen. Just remember to act fast if you want it - as we mentioned above, this bargain finishes December 2, and then it'll probably be gone for good.

Spinning out of Verizon's special promotion that gets you a free year of the streaming service with certain schemes, this cheap Disney Plus deal is a neat way of killing two birds with one stone. Most of us use data plans anyway or may wish to switch things up, so being given a free Disney Plus sign-up to go along with them is a definite bonus. And then there's the matter of those Samsung Galaxy Buds; as well as being comfortable and damn good-looking, they provide great audio quality and normally cost $120 in and of themselves. Meanwhile, the value of a $100 Visa prepaid card that can be spent pretty much anywhere speaks for itself. You are quite literally getting free money.

That's to say nothing of Disney Plus, of course. The House of Mouse's answer to Netflix features 600+ films, TV shows, and documentaries to keep you buys well into 2020 (including the live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian ).

