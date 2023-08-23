Bad news, everyone! A zombie outbreak has destroyed civilization, and now the few humans who remain have to avoid the roaming hordes of zeeks who have gnawed their way to the top of the food chain. All is not lost though, as you can join up to three friends as you try to reclaim a slice of the world for the living.

As seen in the Freedom Games montage during the Future Games Show, HumanitZ plays out in a top-down view with players exploring an open world in search of crafting materials and supplies. Weapons can be found or crafted then used to perform brutal melee takedowns on the zombies, though you'll need to approach combat tactically to ensure you're not overrun.

The approach you take to surviving in this new world is up to you, so you could decide to live off the land and build a farm in the countryside while hunting animals and catching fish to become self-sufficient. Alternatively, you may prefer to head into a city in search of better resources, but the risk of running into groups of zeeks or other threats are much greater there.

Being mauled by zombies isn't the only danger you face, as you also have to manage your hunger, find shelter to avoid exposure, safely navigate across treacherous terrain, and even deal with other survivors who may not be prepared to share what they've got. Thanks to an extensive crafting and building system you can construct safe houses, produce consumables, and develop new gear to help keep you and your party alive.

If you want to see more of HumanitZ then you can play the demo now on Steam, with the full release coming to Steam, Epic Games, and GOG later in 2023.

