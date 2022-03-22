Hugh Grant shuts down Doctor Who casting speculation

Hugh Grant has shut down reports that suggest he's being lined up as the next Doctor Who.

In response to an article published by The Guardian, which pointed to a Daily Mirror piece that claimed he was "in talks" to take over from the sci-fi show's current lead Jodie Whittaker, the Love Actually candidly tweeted: "Nothing against Dr W but I’m not.

"No idea where the story came from," he continued, leaving some fans disappointed.

"Didn't think so...but it's sad. You would be great in the role," one of Grant's followers replied, as another said: "That's a terrible shame. Would have loved you in the part."

Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYNMarch 21, 2022 See more

Grant is no stranger to timey wimey adventures, having played the Doctor in a Comic Relief special back in 1999. The Four Weddings and a Funeral star was offered the role in 2004, but turned it down.

Ever since it was announced that Jodie Whittaker would be playing the iconic Time Lord for the last time in late 2022, there has been much speculation as to who will adopt the mantle after her. Names such as T'Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Olly Alexander (It's A Sin) have cropped up... but it's highly unlikely that the BBC will formally announce anything before Whittaker's tenure is officially over.

Whoever ends up playing Fourteen, they will be working with Russell T. Davies, who – having stepped down as showrunner in 2010 – will be taking over from current boss Chris Chibnall after season 13.

"I'm beyond excited to be back on my favorite show," Davies said in a statement, when the news broke last year. "But we're time-traveling too fast, there's a whole series of Jodie Whittaker's brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I'm still a viewer for now."

While we wait for the second of Whittaker's final trio of episodes, why not check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.