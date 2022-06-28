HP Reverb G2 VR headset drops to just $399 - save $200

The HP Reverb G2 VR headset has taken a seriously impressive price cut today, with $200 off the final cost, dropping it all the way down to $399 (opens in new tab). That's an excellent discount that we haven't seen any other retailers offering in the past - and it's particularly valuable considering it's one of the best VR headsets on the market right now.

We don't typically see headsets like this at this low a price. Valve's Index setup nears $1,000, and the HTC Vive Pro 2 comes in at a lofty $1,399 for the full kit. While you're dropping some of the more premium specs here, you are still picking up a high-end display, comfortable headband, Steam compatibility, and precise controllers. What's more, the HP Reverb G2 doesn't require any costly base stations - which can easily pile onto the headset price in other products.

Today's offer comes as part of HP's 4th of July sale, which means we don't expect this price to last too long. If you're after a VR headset that can do more than the stock Oculus Quest 2, but still don't want to break the bank, then this is the discount you've been waiting for.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more VR headset deals further down the page. However, we're also keeping you abreast of all the latest predictions for this year's Prime Day gaming deals as well.

HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset | $599 $399 at HP

Save $200 - The HP Reverb G2 has dropped down to just $399 at HP's own direct store this week - for a fantastic saving of $200. This is a particularly rare deal - we've never seen a price close to this at other retailers, and it's the cheapest we've ever clocked it as well.



