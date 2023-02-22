How to watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane online for less

UFC 285 is set to be an explosive bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane as both fighters duke it out to earn the title of UFC Heavyweight Champion. Taking place in Las Vegas, these two competitors have been at each other's throats for months but are now set to decide once and all who deserves the top honor.

Standing at 92KG, the former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones arrives under a dark cloud after failing multiple drug tests which resulted in two bans. Now under new Anti-Doping rule changes that came into effect in 2019, the New York-born MMA fighter believes that he has been cleared of any wrongdoing, and no question marks should surround his impressive record – most notably, being the youngest champion in UFC history at 23. Now 35 years old, this event is seen as Jones's big comeback and his chance to prove that he is still the greatest of all time, as many already believe.

Date: March 4th, 2023 Fight time: 22:00 ET in the US, 03:00 GMT in the UK, and 14:00 AEDT in Australia Stadium: T-Mobile Arena, Nevada, Las Vegas Watch in the US: ESPN Plus + ESPN PPV Watch in the UK: BT Sports Pass Watch in Australia: UFC Fight Pass

On the other side of the octagon at 112kg, we have the former Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion and current number one in the UFC heavyweight rankings, Ciryl Gane. The Frenchman and former luxury furniture seller equally has a strong record with eight wins and only one loss under his belt. With Jones having a three-year absence, Gane could take the opportunity to serve the former his first major defeat, only previously losing to disqualification to Matt Hamil in 2009.

Wherever you are based, there are plenty of options for watching UFC 285. It's fair to say though, it's not entirely simple. Depending on where you are located, it can be quite convoluted to work out how to watch UFC 285. That's why we've done our best to break it all down below, whether you are in the US, UK, Australia, or otherwise.

UFC 285 will take place on March 4th, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas. Those in the US will be able to watch the mixed martial arts match between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at 22:00 ET with Prelims taking place at 20:00 ET and Early Prelims happening at 18:15 PM ET.

It's a late one for fans in the UK who will need to wait up until 03:00 GMT on March 5th, 2023, to watch the main fight live, with Prelims kicking off from 01:00 GMT and Early Prelims at 23:15 GMT on March 4th. Australian folks can tune in at 14:00 AEDT on March 5th to watch live.

How to watch UFC 285 in the US

How to watch UFC 285 in the UK

How to watch UFC 285 in Australia

Which VPN should I use to stream UFC 285?

What fights are taking place at UFC 285?

The Main Card event will be headlined by Jon Jones going up against Ciryl Gane for the title of UFC Heavyweight Championship, however, several other fights will take place in the build-up. See below for the Main Card line-up:

Heavyweight Title Bout: Jon Jones (US) vs Ciryl Gane (France)

Jon Jones (US) vs Ciryl Gane (France) Women's Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (Kyrgyzstan) vs Alexa Grasso (Mexico)

Valentina Shevchenko (Kyrgyzstan) vs Alexa Grasso (Mexico) Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (US) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (Kazakhstan)

Geoff Neal (US) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (Kazakhstan) Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner (US) vs Dan Hooker (New Zealand)

Jalin Turner (US) vs Dan Hooker (New Zealand) Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (US) vs Jamie Pickett (US)

Head to the official UFC website (opens in new tab) for further details, including the full Prelims and Early Prelims line-up.

