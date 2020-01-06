How to watch the Sony CES 2020 press conference, and potentially catch a glimpse of PS5

CES 2020, the world's largest consumer technology show, is upon us and you'll want to tune in to Sony's keynote in case the Japanese company drops any PS5 news. Tonight, the Las Vegas, Nevada show kicks off with an opening press conference at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST/1 am BST ahead of the January 7-10 show. Head here to the Sony CES page to watch the conference live or after the event.

While CES isn't technically a video game show, there's always a healthy handful of gaming-friendly gadgets that debut at the event, from innovative TVs to powerful gaming laptops. We've gotten a sneak peek at some of the gadgets ahead of this year's show, which include the Sero TV, a Samsung display that can rotate to portrait mode, a Kohler showerhead with Amazon Alexa built in, and MarsCat, a cat robot that can recognize human faces (odds are it's nicer to me than my own cat).

No word yet on whether or not PS5 will be getting any air time during CES 2020, but it's not an impossibility. So far we know that the next-gen console will run on an AMD CPU chip based on the third generation of AMD's Ryzen line and will support ray tracing. As GamesRadar+ previously reported , developers and industry experts weighed in on what the PS5 will be capable of from heightened visual realism to to a fully immersive audio experience. Perhaps we'll learn more about PS5 specs and capabilities at CES 2020...

We'll be keeping our eyes on the CES 2020 press conference and all of the events goings on from January 7-10, we promise.