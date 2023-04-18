How to watch the Nintendo Indie World showcase tomorrow

If you're wondering how to watch the Nintendo Indie World presentation for April 2023, you've come to the right place.

Just earlier today on April 18, Nintendo announced a brand new Nintendo Indie World presentation would take place tomorrow on April 19. You can watch the full presentation beginning from 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5p.m. GMT, and the action will all take place over on the official Indie World website (opens in new tab).

Join us tomorrow, April 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorldWatch it live here: https://t.co/7iwTT7h8jx pic.twitter.com/rokw2BFXnlApril 18, 2023 See more

In all, the full presentation will last right around 20 minutes, more than enough time for a few indie bangers and one or two highlight reels from smaller games. It's worth bearing in mind the showcase might not necessarily be live, and might instead roll out as a pre-recorded video, as Nintendo has often done in the past with smaller Indie World presentations.

Obviously, one big game on the tip of everyone's tongues will no doubt be Hollow Knight: Silksong. It's been a fair while since Team Cherry's sequel came out of hibernation last year with a brand new gameplay trailer at an Xbox showcase, so there is a chance the hotly anticipated Silksong could show up in this new presentation on April 19.

I'm hoping we see something new of Venba, the brilliant indie cooking game featuring an immigrant family from India, trying to settle in Canada. The indie gem is still slated to launch at some point this Spring, so it shouldn't be long until it's actually out in the wild.

