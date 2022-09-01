How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online – stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription

One of the most hotly anticipated, and also most expensive TV shows of all time is finally hitting screens, with Amazon's big budget retelling of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy novels, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally arriving on Prime Video. Here's our guide on how to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online from anywhere.

The Rings of Power serves as a prequel to The Lord of the Rings and is based on Tolkien's book of origin tales called The Silmarillion, which was edited and published in 1977 posthumously by his son Christopher Tolkien.

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) from Thursday, September 1, as we'll explain below.

Sharing the same sense of scale as Peter Jackson's hugely successful The Lord of the Rings films from the noughties, many critics have praised the show's visual splendour, with many claiming the show would probably be best experienced on a cinema screen.

The Rings of Power takes place centuries before the original Lord of the Rings, with the series set around the Second Age of Middle-earth and centred on the Harfoots - a tribe who are ancestors of the hobbits.

The show stars Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials) as royal elf Galadriel alongside an impressive ensemble cast that also includes Nazanin Boniadi (Counterpart, Homeland), Peter Mullan (The Underground Railroad, Westworld), Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones), Lenny Henry (The Sandman), and Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, The King’s Man).

Below we explain how to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab). Not only will membership provide you with streaming access to this much anticipated fantasy epic, but it will also give you on-demand access to thousands of TV shows and movies, including acclaimed originals like Bosch, The Underground Railroad, and The Boys.

How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power worldwide

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video| From $12.99/£7.99 a month (opens in new tab)

You can watch the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fro 9pm ET / 6pm PT in the US on September 1 and at 2am BST on September 2 in the UK with an Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) subscription. The show will be available to stream in a whopping 195 different countries overall. There are eight episodes in total, with subsequent episodes released weekly at 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST on Fridays until October 14. Subscribe to an Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab), which includes Amazon Music, Prime Reading, free delivery and more, in addition to the Prime Video library. You can choose between a monthly payment plan of $12.99/£7.99/CA$7.99/€7.99/AU$6.99 a month, or a money-saving annual plan costing $119/£79/CA$79/€69/AU$59 a year. Whichever way you choose to access Prime Video, new and eligible returning customers get to enjoy a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). For students and EBT card holders, it’s even cheaper, with heavy discounts available for both.

How to watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online anywhere

