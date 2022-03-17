How to watch the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

Sony's State of Play presentation focusing on Hogwarts Legacy is set to kick off today, and you can tune in to watch right here.

The 20-minute stream is set to kick off at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm CET, and you can tune in via either the official PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channels. The YouTube stream can be found below.

The presentation is said to include Hogwarts Legacy gameplay running on PS5, with additional tidbits from developer Avalanche Studios to round things out. When the presentation ends, the official PlayStation Blog urges fans to head there for a "special post" that's meant to add context to the presentation.

Hogwarts Legacy will invite players to attend the magical school before the likes of Harry and his crew ever make it there. Set in the 1800s, it'll introduce a whole wealth of new Potter lore to delve into, with plenty of secrets and new content to sift through that doesn't even include the already-established storylines out in the wild.

Development is being handled by Avalanche Studios, who previously worked on Disney tie-in titles, and the team is currently handling duties alongside Warner Bros. Games' Portkey Games label to bring the game to fruition.

Hogwarts Legacy is touching down later this year, but it doesn't have a concrete release date just yet. You can catch it as it zooms in on its broomstick on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC in the coming months.

For more on the game, check out our deep dive feature on the open-world RPG that could become the ultimate Harry Potter experience.