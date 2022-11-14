How to watch The Game Awards 2022 nominations

The Game Awards 2022 nominations will be revealed later today; keep reading to find out how you can watch all the action as it happens.

The Game Awards 2022 will take place on Thursday, December 8, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event honours the year’s best, with a healthy dose of new game reveals and performances thrown in for good measure.

We don’t yet know what games are in the running this year, but all that’s about to change as all the nominees will be unveiled today, November 14, 2022, at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5 pm GMT. In a livestream viewable on The Game Awards YouTube channel (opens in new tab), host Geoff Keighley will be announcing the contenders in more than 30 different categories, so be sure to tune in later to see if your favourite games of the last year have made the cut.

Tomorrow, it's about to go down.#TheGameAwards Nominations Day! pic.twitter.com/eCHEF5SodrNovember 13, 2022 See more

Alongside a voting jury, players can help decide who wins on the big night. Fan voting opens as soon as the nominations are revealed, and you can make your selection at thegameawards.com (opens in new tab). With such an incredible array of titles launching this year, from mighty AAA adventures such as God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring to dazzling indies like Tunic, this year’s show is sure to be nothing short of epic.

The Game Awards has grown massively over the last few years to become one of the industry’s most prestigious annual events. Last year’s ceremony set a new record with an estimated 85 million views (opens in new tab) and saw the brilliant co-op adventure It Takes Two nab the prize for Best Family Game, Best Multiplayer, and even Game of the Year. We were also treated to appearances from Hollywood stars, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss and performances by Sting and Imagine Dragons.

