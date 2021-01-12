How to watch the AMD CES 2021 keynote: Catch it all right here

You'll need to know how to watch the AMD CES 2021 keynote if you want to see the future of tech for consoles, gaming PCs, and beyond.

AMD president and CEO Lisa Su is set to lead the virtual presentation, which is set to begin on Tuesday, January 12 at 8 am PST / 11 am EST / 4 pm GMT. You can catch the whole thing live via the embed of AMD's Twitch channel above.

The last few months have been very big for AMD. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X rolled out with CPUs built by AMD in November, and AMD's own Big Navi graphics cards in the Radeon 6000 series being released to heavy consumer demand. Here's what AMD says we can expect from Su's keynote presentation: "Dr. Su will highlight AMD’s high-performance computing and graphics solutions portfolio and outline the company’s innovative vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming."

Speaking as someone who spent a month hunting for a new Radeon card before giving up and getting a GeForce 3070 instead, hopefully she also talks about bringing more of the cards to the market. I'm very happy with my new Nvidia card, but hopefully folks who are more loyal to the Red Team will have better chances at picking up a shiny new GPU soon.

We'll be ready with updates on the news from the AMD keynote, as well as all the other biggest reveals from CES 2021 once it kicks off next week.