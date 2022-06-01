How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online from anywhere

It's not often that any of us can say "we've all been there" as far as Cartman's concerned, but with Liane and her dearest Eric at loggerheads, the title of the latest South Park special suggests it's only partly because they're stuck living in a ******* hot dog. Still better than Kenny's house, right?

Wondering how to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online? It's simple in certain parts of the world (US, Australian, and Canadian fans can watch it on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)), but not quite as straightforward in places where the streaming service isn't yet available, such as the UK.

The trailer and synopsis for the feature-length entry give little away, except that the entire existence of South Park is under threat from an epic conflict! Might that be the brouhaha that's brewing between Cartman and his mom, who looks like she's finally had enough of the conniving little weasel? Or is it all an elaborately disguised dig at this strange new entertainment multiverse, one that has cut great scars into the landscape of South Park itself?

Ready to read between the lines? Here's how to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online where you are.

Watch South Park: The Streaming Wars - USA

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus | 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Viewers based in the USA can stream South Park: The Streaming Wars on Paramount Plus, with the show set to land on the streaming service at 3am ET / 12am PT on Wednesday, June 1. Better still, you can take advantage of the seven-day free trial to watch it for nothing. If you like what Paramount Plus has to offer, (it's also the home of all things Star Trek), a subscription costs $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 without.

Watch South Park: The Streaming Wars from anywhere in the world

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when The Streaming Wars airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access Paramount Plus from anywhere as if you were in the US. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Watch South Park: The Streaming Wars - Canada

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus | 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Canadian fans can stream South Park: The Streaming Wars at the same time and in the same place - that's 3am ET / 12am PT on Wednesday, June 1, on the Paramount Plus streaming service. And just like in the US, there's a 7-day free trial available to new users. After that, a subscription will cost CA$5.99 per month.

Watch South Park: The Streaming Wars - Australia

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus | 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

As you might have deduced from the rest of this article, viewers in Australia can watch South Park: The Streaming Wars by signing up to Paramount Plus. At the time of writing an official release date is yet to be revealed for Australia, but if it arrives at the same time it's released in the US, you're looking at 5pm AEST on Wednesday, June 1. A 7-day free Paramount Plus trial is available to new users, and after that it'll cost AU$8.99 per month.

Can you watch South Park: The Streaming Wars in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Considering the subject matter, it's painfully poetic that South Park: The Streaming Wars doesn't have a release date at the time of publication. The reason? Paramount Plus is yet to roll out in the UK. However, South park fans based in the UK shouldn't have much longer to wait, as Paramount Plus' UK launch is set for Wednesday, June 22, with pricing set at £6.99 per month or £69.90 for the year, after a 7-day free trial.

Want to sign up to a different streaming service instead? Check out the best Disney Plus sign-up deals with our dedicated guide, or see the cheapest HBO Max prices here. Alternatively, you can spruce up your screen with the best gaming TVs.