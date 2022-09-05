How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 online for free from anywhere

Strap on your mad scientist brain, equip your existential dread and prepare your knowledge of pop culture - everyone's favorite animated drunk genius granddad and puberty-fighting grandson combo are back. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 online from anywhere.

After five seasons, you would think that Dan Harmon and his team were running out of sci-fi tropes to parody, and yet, this latest season seems just as jam-packed as its predecessors.

If you cast your mind back to the distant world of 2021, you'll remember that Rick and Morty season five left on somewhat of a cliff-hanger. In fact, the season ended with a two-part finale with detailed backstory, plot twists and a surprising amount of lore.

The previous season left us with a big reveal: a barrier that blocks off every universe where Rick wasn't the smartest man alive. As the finale ended, the barrier was broken, leaking in a whole host of new worlds and possible enemies for Rick... That's right, it is yet another show about multiverses.

How much the show will explore this new reality for Rick is yet to be seen, but it does open up the opportunity for a different approach from the show, delving deep into Rick's past and future.

Read on for a full breakdown of how to watch Rick and Morty season six from a host of different countries, with a number of free and paid options.

How to watch Rick and Morty online from anywhere

If you're away from home when season 6 of Rick and Morty airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access to Sling TV, Channel 4, etc. from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Watch Rick and Morty online in the US

(opens in new tab) Adult Swim (opens in new tab)

As usual, it is Adult Swim that will be hosting the new season of Rick and Morty in the US. The first episode will be airing on Sunday, September 4 at 11pm ET / PT. Adult Swim is available as a part of most cable packages. For those who have cut the cord, you can sign up to an OTT service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). Adult Swim is on both its Blue and Orange plans, and currently new sign ups can receive 50% off their first month, bringing it down to $17.50 (opens in new tab). For those who are unfortunately out of the country while the new season airs, a VPN (opens in new tab) will secure you access to the show, getting around any geo-blocks.

How to watch Rick and Morty online in the UK for free

(opens in new tab) E4 (opens in new tab)

If you're a long-term fan of Rick and Morty, you'll know E4 has always been the go to place to watch the show. However, things will be a bit different this season, as the show will air at the same time in the UK as it is in the States. While that is good news as those in the UK can watch 100% for free it does mean an uncomfortable viewing time for those wanting to tune in live. Episodes will be airing at 4am, with the first one going live on September 5. If that is far too early for you, don't worry. The show will be available to watch online via All 4 (opens in new tab) straight after it has aired. Outside of the UK? Get a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch as if you were right at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Adult Swim (opens in new tab)

Canadian viewers have the exact same viewing option as those in the US, allowing you to watch Rick and Morty via Adult Swim. There are a few different ways you can access Adult Swim in Canada. Bell, Shaw Direct and Amazon Prime's StackTV (opens in new tab) all include Adult Swim. If you choose Amazon's option, you will have to pay an additional fee on top of Prime. The first episode will be airing in Canada on Sunday, September 4 at 11pm ET/PT.

How to watch Rick and Morty online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan

For those in Australia, you will be able to watch the new season of Rick and Morty via Stan. The streaming service has access to Adult Swim meaning you will be able to watch along with both the US and Canada. There is a 30-day free trial to the service so you can effectively watch Rick and Morty for free. The show will air alongside the US coverage. That means you can watch the first episode on Monday, September 5 at 1pm AEST.

