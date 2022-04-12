How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once: theaters and streaming

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a new A24 film that's getting rave reviews, with comparisons to The Matrix and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. It's already become Letterboxd's highest-rated movie of all time, and it boasts a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics score and audience score (at the time of writing).

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as an ordinary woman named Evelyn who discovers she is the only person who can save the multiverse. The cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, and Harry Shum Jr., and the film is directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as the Daniels).

With all the buzz surrounding the movie, you're probably wondering just how you can view it. You're in luck – we've got a guide to watching the movie right here. Scroll on to get up to speed on how to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in theaters

(Image credit: A24)

The only way to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in the US is in a movie theater. The film had a limited release on March 25, and a wide release on April 8 after premiering at the South by Southwest festival on March 11.

As for the UK, there are currently no details on how to watch the film. It's not currently playing in cinemas, and a release date is still to be announced. We'll update this page as soon as we know more.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once on streaming?

(Image credit: A24)

Unfortunately Everything Everywhere All at Once is not streaming at the moment – the film is playing exclusively in theaters.

It remains to be seen if the film will head to a streamer at a later date, or if the UK release will involve a hybrid strategy like A24's The Green Knight, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on Prime Video in the UK.

Check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store for us.