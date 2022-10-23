How to watch Doctor Who Centenary Special online: stream Jodie Whittaker's last episode from anywhere

Jodie Whittaker looks set to go out in style in her final episode as the Time Lord, with this blockbuster one-off Doctor Who special commemorating the 100th anniversary of the BBC.

Titled The Power of the Doctor, Whittaker's swan song in the role is set to see her go up against Doctor Who's most iconic enemies - The Master (Sacha Dhawan), the Daleks, and the Cybermen. Don't miss the Doctor Who Centenary Special with our guide below on how to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online no matter where you are in the world.

Said to boast more visual effects than any other episode in the long-running science-fiction show, Whovians will be delighted to know that the feature-length episode is also set to run for a whopping 90 minutes.

The episode also draws a curtain on Chris Chibnall's stint as show writer, who has promised a whole host of fan-serving easter eggs in a plot that also sees the Doctor face off with historical Russian mystic, Grigori Rasputin along with the return of much-loved past sidekicks Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred).

Also serving as a handover to the next doctor, Ncuti Gatwa and returning show runner Russell T. Davies, its an episode no sci-fi fan will want to miss.

Initially airing on BBC One, those in the UK can watch the Doctor Who Centenary Special in full 100% for free on BBC iPlayer. Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer as if you were at home (opens in new tab) and watch the Doctor Who Centenary special online from anywhere.

How to watch the Doctor Who Centenary Special online in the UK

The Dr Who Centenary Special is set to air on BBC One at 7.30pm BST on Sunday, October 23. If that time doesn't work for you, you can catch up for free on the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and watch the special in full at a more convenient time. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch the Doctor Who Centenary Special online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when the Doctor Who Centenary Special airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch the Doctor Who Centenary Special online in the US

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor will be airing in the US at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday, October 23 on BBC America. If you receive the channel as part of your cable package, the great news is that you can also live stream the Centenary Special on the BBC America website. If you don't have cable, all is not lost. OTT streaming service Sling TV includes BBC America (opens in new tab) as part of both its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package and its Sling Orange (opens in new tab) packages.

How to watch the Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online in Canada

As with their neighbours, Canadian viewers will be able to watch the Dr Who Centenary Special on CTV Sci-Fi (opens in new tab) at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday, October 23. You'll also be able to watch the special via the network’s on-demand platform (opens in new tab) after it airs, and if you're a cable customer, it'll be available to watch completely free. The only downside is that CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have the channel as part of a cable package, you won't be able to tune in.

How to watch the Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online in Australia

There's good and bad news for Australian Whovians. The Power of the Doctor will be available to watch Down Under on free-to-air ABC TV Plus, however there's a bit of wait in store, with the show not set to air until 7.30pm AEDT on Monday, October 24 As well as being able to watch the special on linear TV, you'll also be able to catch it online live or on-demand via the ABC iview (opens in new tab) streaming service which is FREE to use.

