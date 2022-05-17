How to watch Derry Girls season 3 finale online and stream hour-long special from anywhere

Erin, Clare, Michelle, Orla, and that one English bloke, James, returned for Derry Girls' third and final season back in April, chronicling the lives of teens during The Troubles in Ireland in the nineties - all with surprisingly light-hearted, hilarious effect. But, this week, the award-winning comedy comes to an end. You don't want to miss the Derry Girls season 3 final episode and the hour-long special after, now do you? Here's how to watch Derry Girls season 3 online from anywhere.

Titled 'Halloween', the gang have wormed their way into the hottest gig of the year, securing the chance to meet their idol, Fatboy Slim. But, when it comes to the Derry Girls (and James), it's unlikely to go to plan when Da Gerry unexpectedly turns up to spoil the party.

But that's not all. Before we well and truly bid farewell, a special 65-minute episode will officially conclude the TV show. Taking place the week of the Good Friday Agreement, Erin and Orla are left livid that it could outshine their joint 18th birthday celebrations.

Airing on Channel 4, those in the UK can watch Derry Girls season 3 finale (and the special episode) live on TV as well as free through All4. All the details on exact dates and times below. Not going to be in the country? You can use a VPN from abroad to watch Derry Girls season 3 on All4 for free as if you were at home.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 online in the UK

Channel 4

The gang have found their home on free-to-air channel, Channel 4, for its three season run. Tonight sees the final, titled 'Halloween', airing at 9pm BST. The special extended episode 'The Agreement', will air the following day (Wednesday, May 18) at the same time. As well as watching on linear TV, you can also live stream Derry Girls season 3 episode 6 on Channel 4's streaming service, All4, where you'll also be able to watch the episode as well as past seasons on-demand. You can watch All4 on a number of devices including Android and iOS tablets and smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access All 4 content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch Derry Girls online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when the Derry Girls finale airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 online in the US

Netflix

The Derry Girls season 3 Netflix release date has yet to be confirmed by the streaming giant, though we expect it to join alongside the first two seasons in the coming months. While we're yet to have a more specific answer than that, the potential upside is you can get caught up and watch Derry Girls season 1 and 2 so you're well prepped for when it does arrive. A Netflix subscription in the US costs from $9.99 a month.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 online in Canada

Netflix

As with their neighbours, Canadian viewers will have to wait until Derry Girls season 3 arrives on Netflix, with a set date yet to be confirmed. Canadians can also catch up and watch the first two seasons of Derry Girls in one place with a Netflix subscription from CA$9.99 a month.

How to watch Derry Girls online in Australia

Netflix

It's the same story Down Under, with Derry Girls fans in Australia set to be able to watch season 3 exclusively on Netflix, though a date has yet to be determined. Pricing for the service currently starts at AU$10.99 a month for the basic plan, with its 4K Premium Plan costing AU$22.99.

