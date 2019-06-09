If you're wondering what's next for the house of Fallout and Elder Scrolls, you'll need to know how to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 conference. We already have a good idea of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at Bethesda's latest E3 showing, but there's still plenty of room for surprises and exciting updates, so it'll definitely be one to watch. You can watch the Bethesda E3 2019 conference on the studio's official Twitch , Twitter , YouTube , or Mixer channels. Here's when to tune in:

US West Coast: 5:30 PM PT

US East Coast: 8:30 PM ET

UK: 1:30 AM GMT

Europe: 2:30 AM CET

Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield E3 2019 reveals sadly aren't on the docket. Bethesda boss Todd Howard said both titles won't be shown this year as they still need plenty of time in the oven. We are expecting some big updates for Fallout 76, which has gotten better with age but could still use some help, and new footage of Doom Eternal and Wolfenstein: Youngblood . Wolfenstein: Youngblood is scheduled to release next month, and Doom Eternal is also scheduled for 2019 so it shouldn't be too far behind.