How to get the secret ending in the new Borderlands 2 E3 DLC

Borderlands 2 just got a brand new DLC titled Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary, and you can get it for absolutely free - here's how to download the new Borderlands 2 E3 DLC. I you're like me and want to squeeze every last bit of content from a game, I feel obligated to tell you that the new DLC has a secret ending. Don't worry, though, because there are no vastly complicated things you have to do to unlock it. All you have to do is finish the main storyline and then sit though about 10 minutes of credits. Right at the end, as a reward for being so patient, you'll find the secret ending. If you're impatient (hey, no judgment here) just scroll below the image of Lilith to see what it entails and what the secret ending suggests is on the cards for Borderlands 3 …

Still here? Hello! Well, the end of the main story in the DLC has a bandit finding the empty soda can from the beginning of the DLC. Not so exciting, right? But keep watching and you'll see the bandit walking towards the Vault Map. Yep, the one that Hector said would be destroyed if Lilith killed him. That was a big ol' lie. Then there's a loud sound that seems like the noise a futuristic teleporter or space ship would make, which makes everything turn white. Cut to black.

So, Lilith is now staying on Pandora as she (rightfully) thinks that the Vault Map isn't gone, but it looks like she might not have gotten her hands on it in time. If that sound is anything to go by, someone else has gotten their hands on the Vault Map, and I bet they're not going to use it for good. As this DLC is set seven years before Borderlands 3, it's unlikely that it's the Calypso Twins, but it might be a potential ally of theirs, or even the mysterious Eridians themselves. We'll just have to wait and see where that Vault Map went, and hope that our Vault Hunters in Borderlands 3 can make sure it falls into the right hands…