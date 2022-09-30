If you've managed to get your hands on PS5, you'll want to do everything you can to keep it in optimal condition. So if you're wondering how clean your PS5, ahead of all of the excellent upcoming PS5 games set to release on the near horizon, you've come to the right place. Below we're going to walk you through best practices for cleaning a PS5, inside and out. But before you go any further, remember to always turn off your console, unplug from the mains, and place it on a stable, hard surface before you start any PS5 cleaning process!

Basic PS5 upkeep

External PS5 clean guide

PS5 cleaning instructions from Sony are the same for both the Standard and Digital Edition of the console. For cleaning the plastic covers of the PS5 and the DualSense Wireless Controller use a soft, dry cloth. For any ports on the console that have accumulated any dirt or dust, use a dry cloth to wipe away the buildup.

As the basic console is white, it's naturally a concern to keep the outer cover as clean as possible and free from any discolouration. To this end Sony advises not to use any chemically treated cloth to wipe the console, do not spray with any chemicals or paints, and don't rest your controller or headset on the console itself. This should help with keeping it sparkling bright white!

How to clean your PS5

Internal PS5 clean guide

As with all consoles, accumulation of dust is a hazard that can lead to overheating, and ultimately console failure. With this in mind Sony designed the PS5 to make it very easy to check for dust buildup and removal.

Before you start checking for dust, make sure you have unplugged your PS5 from the power, and have placed it on a hard stable surface. The plastic covers of the PS5 can be popped off with some gentle force, allowing you to check out the inside for dust deposits.

Remember, you should be doing this with the console placed horizontally, and make sure you remove the stand and store the small screw safely before starting.

Once the plastic covers of the PS5 are off, you can use a soft dry cloth to gently remove any dust you see. You should also see the two triangular shaped dust traps specifically designed on the PS5 console, use a low-powered vacuum cleaner to remove any dust buildup you see in these areas.

Once you've checked each side of your console, make sure the covers are popped back on securely, that your stand is reattached and screwed in place, then you're good to play again – Aloy will be taking down robot dinosaurs in Horizon Forbidden West again in no time.

While it is relatively easy to remove any dust from your PS5, preventing it from building up in the first place is a good idea. To this end Sony recommends keeping the console in a well-ventilated location, and not to operate in a closed cabinet or in a tightly enclosed space.

Make sure you keep your PS5 on a hard stable surface, as soft tops like carpet or upholstery or carpets can lead to a buildup of heat and dust.

If you experience overheating with your PS5, and have followed the steps to clean the console and remove any excess dust but find the issue persisting, you may have to contact Sony directly to arrange a repair.

