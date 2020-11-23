How long is Cyberpunk 2077? A stealth playthrough has taken a QA tester over 175 hours

Cyberpunk 2077's QA lead has a playthrough that's clocked in at 175 hours, and it's still going strong.

Below, you can see the tweet from CD Projekt QA lead Łukasz Babiel, revealing that his current playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 has topped 175 hours total. However, in a follow-up tweet, Babiel replied to a question saying that this wasn't a completionist playthrough, but it was a playthrough on the hardest difficulty that the game has to offer.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/b4JL6bIVBfNovember 21, 2020

Additionally, Babiel also revealed that this playthrough uses a stealth-focused character build for protagonist V. Considering that the QA lead is really taking his time with the game, as well as playing at a far slower pace than the majority of players, don't take this as a guarantee that you'll be playing Cyberpunk 2077 for well over 175 hours.

That being said, Cyberpunk 2077 is a vast game. Despite it being a smaller world map in size than that of The Witcher 3, the Cyberpunk 2077 map of Night City is far more densely packed, and there's three starting paths and multiple branching narratives to explore throughout the game.

If you're looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077, be warned that retail copies have leaked early, and are out in the wild. Be extra vigilant while browsing forums like Reddit or YouTube comments sections if you're especially wary of story spoilers for CD Projekt's upcoming game.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches next month on December 10, for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. On day one, it'll be available as a backwards compatible title for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

To see what we made of our extended time with CD Projekt's game so far, head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 preview for more.