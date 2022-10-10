House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer teases treason and trickery

Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode!

House of the Dragon episode 9 has a new trailer – and it's all about treason. This week's installment ended with King Viserys taking his final breaths, a tragedy made even worse by a misunderstanding right before his death that leaves Alicent believing the king wishes their son Aegon to take the throne, rather than his daughter Rhaenyra.

The trailer reveals the outcome of that conversation, and it's not good. Alicent says Viserys wants Aegon crowned king and things unravel from there.

"None can know who you are or what you seek," Otto tells an unseen figure, then people in the castle are shown locked away, including Helaena Targaryen, who appears to be stuck in her room.

Swords are drawn, Hobert Hightower warns, "This is seizure! It is treason at the least!" and Otto is seen looking very, very smug. The trailer ends with Rhaenys whispering, "Have you never imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?"

Things aren't looking good for Rhaenyra, then, so we can trust that the Dance of the Dragons – the full-blown Targaryen civil war – will kick off next week, with blacks (Rhaenyra's branch of the family) against greens (supporters of Aegon).

We don't have long to wait to see the fighting begin, either. See our House of the Dragon release schedule to find out exactly when episode 9 arrives in your time zone, and in the meantime, see our guide to the Targaryen family tree to get up to speed on Westeros' ruling family.