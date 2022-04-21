House of the Dead remake chomps its way to PS4, Xbox One, and PC next week

The House of the Dead remake, which launched on Switch earlier this month, is now launching on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on April 28, Forever Entertainment has announced.

In a tweet from the official House of the Dead: Remake Twitter account, you can watch a brief trailer showing a number of exploding zombie heads with logos for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Steam, and GOG at the top. "The zombie outbreak spreads!" reads the tweet. "The House of the Dead: Remake will release on additional platforms on April 28th!"

The zombie outbreak spreads!...THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake will release on additional platforms on April 28th! ⚫ @Steam 🟣 @GOGcom 🟢 @Xbox 🔵 @PlayStation 🟠 @GoogleStadia #HOTDRemake pic.twitter.com/TzjQrai5fCApril 21, 2022 See more

If this is the first you're hearing of the House of the Dead remake, here's the lowdown: it's a pretty dang faithful recreation of the 1997 zombie rail-shooter, for better or worse. Forever Entertainment seems to have taken little creative liberty in adapting the arcade classic for modern audiences; beyond its "modern graphics and controls," it looks just like the House of the Dead you remember from dimly lit arcades of the '90s. You're still capping zombies on a rail through the same four levels and bosses from the original, just with improved visuals and new voice work.

In addition to the fresh coat of paint, the House of the Dead remake includes local 2-player co-op, multiple endings, a photo mode, achievements, an armory with unlockable weapons, a horde mode, and an enemy gallery. The Switch version includes gyro aiming with the Joy-Cons, and Forever Entertainment says PS Move support is coming at some point after launch.

Looking for something to scare your pants off? Check out our guide to the best horror games you can play in 2022.