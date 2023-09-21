A24 is bringing its best horror list back to the big screen in time for Halloween

This spooky season A24 is giving fans the chance to see their favorite indie horror classics on the big screen once again. The independent studio is taking over AMC theaters every Wednesday in October with A24 Presents: October Thrills & Chills Film Series.

Participating US AMC Theatres will screen Robert Eggers’ The Witch on October 4, one of A24’s first horror releases starring Anya Taylor Joy as an accused witch in the Puritan times, Ti West’s slasher X starring Mia Goth on October 11, and sci-fi hit Under the Skin starring Scarlett Johansson on October 18. AMC will also feature a special Director’s Cut edition of fan-favorite Midsommar on October 25, director Ari Aster's wicker-man-esque movie following a troubled Dani, played by Florence Pugh, as she and her ’friends’ visit a strange denomination in the Swedish countryside.

A24 have seated themselves right in the horror hall of fame with a stellar few years of releases such as 2022’s X, Pearl, Men, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, and this year’s addition Talk To Me, the nightmarish debut from filmmaker brothers Danny & Michael Philippou which critics are calling the best horror movie of the year.

Next up for the studio is MaXXXine, the third and final installment of the X trilogy from director Ti West, following X and Pearl. The film stars Mia Goth as Maxine as she pursues her dream of becoming a famous actor in Los Angeles after her brush with death at a formidable farmhouse. Although filming started earlier this year, there is no confirmed release date yet.

Not to worry UK fans, although the screenings will only be available at AMC US theatres, you can stream X for free on Amazon Prime, and rent Midsommar, The Witch, and Under the Skin.

