Horizon Forbidden West players are noting all the Burning Shores quality-of-life changes Guerrilla isn't

By Hope Bellingham
published

Fans think they've spotted changes to NPCs, visuals, gameplay, and more

Horizon Forbidden West
(Image credit: Sony)

Horizon Forbidden West fans think Guerrilla has quietly incorporated several quality-of-life features into the base game with the release of the Burning Shores DLC.

As one fan explains on Reddit (opens in new tab), they've noticed some subtle changes to Horizon Forbidden West since the Burning Shores DLC was released last week. According to this player, they've seen changes in several areas of the game, including its NPCs, visuals, gameplay, animation, and more. 

One of the most noticeable changes comes down to the inhabitants of Horizon Forbidden West's world. According to this player, many of the game's locations are a lot livelier than before -  the main settlements apparently feature more children running around and other NPCs can be seen idly interacting with each other a lot more noticeably than they were pre-DLC.

Another highlight from the list is just how much better-looking Horizon Forbidden West is. This player has said they've noticed a number of visual improvements in the game, with several objects looking more detailed than they did before. More specifically, this player has noticed that the food that the Tenakth eat, the seafloor, sand particles, as well as other weather effects all look clearer. Speaking of the weather, this player also believes that Aloy reacts to the elements more than she did previously with new animations. 

There are also some potential gameplay improvements post-Burning Shores, as one player notes changes in things like enemy AI, Coils and Weaves drop rates, and more. As we said earlier, this isn't the only person to notice improvements in Horizon Forbidden West, other players have also been sharing what they've noticed including dialogue between NPCS, a new auto-pick option, plus many more. 

About to start exploring the Horizon DLC? Here's the full Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores map to help you on your way. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  