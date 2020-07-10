Horizon Forbidden West merch is here and it's awesome

PlayStation has just announced a new Horizon Forbidden West merch brand on its official blog , and it's full of sick stuff I'm absolutely going to spend all my money on.

Horizon Raw Materials is a new merchandise brand "aimed at extending the world of Horizon beyond video games." The merch includes apparel, tabletop games, comic books, and music.

The apparel is part of a collaboration with video game inspired apparel company, Insert Coin, and I'm not lying when I tell you I'd buy every article of clothing on offer. There's a super-cool sherpa jacket in the most beautiful burnt orange, emblazoned with Horizon Forbidden West logos. Then there's a beanie and pin set which is genuinely something I would wear on the daily. And the 'Tremor Tusk' t-shirt is uniformly adorable, from the black-and-white stripes to the embroidered chibi machine. This is some Carhartt Chic energy, and I'm living for it.

But cool clothes aren't the only Horizon Forbidden West merch you can enjoy ahead of the game's 2021 release. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game began as a Kickstar campaign, was successfully funded in under two hours, and is now a full-fat board game you can still put in a pledge for by heading here . The pledge will get you the core game, all ten expansion packs, and Kickstarer exclusive miniatures from Steamforged Games.

And there's a Horizon Zero Dawn comic series, which we previewed here . The comic, which takes place after the events of the original game, will have a free version available as part of Free Comic Book Day on July 22 and Issue #1 will have a ton of gorgeous variant covers, so make sure to check it out.

Last but not least, Republic of Music is releasing a limited re-issue of the Horizon Zero Dawn soundtrack on 4-disc vinyl. The £50/$62 collectible can be pre-ordered right now by heading here , but keep in mind there are only 500 copies available of the white edition.

Nothing will top the joy we'll all be feeling when Horizon Forbidden West hits PS5 next year, but this awesome merch will come damn near close. If anyone wants to buy me the beanie, reach out.