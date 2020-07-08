Check out the new Horizon Zero Dawn comics launching ahead of its PS5 sequel

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn - Horizon Forbidden West - is still a ways away, but patient (and not-so-patient) fans can return early with a new ongoing comic book series set in the world of the game - and written by one of the game's writers.

On August 5, Titan Comics will launch an original Horizon Zero Dawn comic book series that follows Aloy and Talanah as a new threat emerges in the wilds.

Here's a preview of what's inside the first issue:

"Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game," reads Titan's description of the series. "Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth."

According to Titan, the series will segue to focusing mainly on Talanah after Aloy goes missing mysteriously. If its been a while since you played the game, Talanah was last seen in the original game as the Sunhawk of the Hunter's Lodge in Meridian.

Guerrilla Games has previously said Aloy would venture west for the upcoming sequel, so her mysterious disappearance in the comic book could be related to her journey west.

Given this comic book series is ongoing, it would be continuing when Horizon Forbidden West comes out and factor that storyline as well. Might we see a bit of that post-apocalyptic San Francisco in comic books?

This new comic book series is written by one of the original game's writers, Anne Toole, and drawn by Ann Maulina from the webcomic Raruurien.

The first issue features covers by Maulina, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Loish, Peach Momoko, as well as concept art from the game by Guerrilla Games. Here they are:

Horizon Zero Dawn #1 is due out in comic stores and digital devices on August 5 - and a free prequel is due out as an exclusive to comic stores on July 22.

The video game sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, is due out sometime in 2021 for PS5.