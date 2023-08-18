Horizon Forbidden West fans hope to follow Destiny 2's lead over the future of Sylens

Horizon Forbidden West fans are hoping that future games in the series might follow Destiny 2's lead for the future of one major character.

Following the sad news that actor Lance Reddick passed away in March, members of both the Destiny 2 and Horizon communities paid tribute to him for his part in voice acting and bringing the characters Commander Zavala and Sylens to life. More recently, Bungie announced that Keith David will be taking on the role of Zavala in Destiny 2's last expansion, The Final Shape, which is expected to release early next year. Horizon fans are now hoping that Guerilla Games will follow suit and cast David as Sylens moving forwards.

On Horizon Forbidden West's subreddit, a thread discussing David's casting as Zavala was posted. Most fans say they would be happy if David was chosen as the new English voice actor for Sylens. "I wouldn't be opposed to it," the top-voted comment reads, "Keith is a great actor and would be a worthy successor to Lance."

"No one will ever truly replace Lance, but David could certainly do him justice!" another fan writes. Others are echoing the same sentiments, hoping to see David voice Sylens in the inevitable Horizon 3 , rather than writing out the character and leaving his storyline unfinished.

We don't have many details on Horizon 3 yet, but the events of Burning Shores set up some dramatic moments that it'll need to resolve. We do know that Guerilla has a lot of plans for the Horizon series, with a multiplayer project currently in development.