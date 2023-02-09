Honkai Star Rail release date set for April, according to app store listing

The Honkai Star Rail release date has seemingly been confirmed for April 26, according to a new listing for the game in the iOS app store.

You have to do a bit of a convoluted search to find Honkai Star Rail in the app store on iPhone or iPad, but if you search for Cognosphere - that's the name of the corporate subsidiary that runs developer Hoyoverse - you should be able to dig it up. The page lists that the game is "coming soon" and is "expected April 26, 2023."

That date only shows in the proper app store, so you won't see it if you look up the store page on the web (opens in new tab). Of course, fans quickly took note (opens in new tab) of the apparent release date confirmation, and we've been able to confirm it on iPhones in the US. Your mileage may vary in other regions.

We've reached out to Hoyoverse for further information and will update this story if we learn more.

Honkai Star Rail is about to have a third (and final) closed beta, starting on February 10. Sign-ups are already over, though an official FAQ (opens in new tab) suggests that there may be additional ways to get access once the beta gets started.

While Honkai Star Rail is technically a new entry in Hoyoverse's Honkai series, it's being billed as a newcomer-friendly adventure with a whole new gameplay style. This time, you control a party of characters in turn-based RPG combat, setting Star Rail apart from Hoyoverse's Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact, not to mention Zenless Zone Zero.

The devs have now addressed reports of sexual harassment the English voice behind Tghnari in Genshin Impact.