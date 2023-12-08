Hollow Knight Silksong fans got their hopes up at the mention of something from a “small indie team from Australia,” only to be immediately disappointed

Hollow Knight fans awaiting more Silksong news are used to a little bit of disappointment regarding the big announcement showcases, but The Game Awards 2023 hit a little bit worse than usual.

In what might be the most unfortunate case of unintentional baiting, Hollow Knight Silksong hopefuls' ears perked up when host Geoff Keighley revealed that the next game to be shown was from a small indie team from Australia. Sadly, it was not Team Cherry, but Untitled Goose Game developer House House with a "cooperative online walker-talker" called Big Walk.

If you think that Australia has myriad small indie teams, you'd be right, though I imagine fans were extra aware of Keighley's word choice as Team Cherry's socials on Twitter and Facebook both feature a 'small indie games team in Adelaide, South Australia.' That, and that many of them have been awaiting an age for a meaningful update. It's the hope that kills you.

As for what we know, Hollow Knight Silksong had been penciled in for an early 2023 release but has been delayed.

"We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing," marketing and publishing lead Matthew Griffin said earlier this year. "We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release."

We're swiftly running out of 2023, so here's to hoping we get a meaningful update in 2024.

Missed out? Here's everything announced at The Game Awards 2023.