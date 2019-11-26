Hollow Knight Piano Collection is available for pre-order

Hollow Knight Piano Collection is a 15-track collection inspired by Hollow Knight 's beautiful OST, and it's available for pre-order on CD and vinyl today. The collection is a joint effort by video game record label Materia Collective and Hollow Knight dev Team Cherry, scored by Hollow Knight's Christopher Larkin, arranged by David Peacock, and performed by Augustine Mayuga Gonzales.

When it comes to your preferred format, Hollow Knight Piano Collection gives you options. The digital version costs $10 and comes out November 28; the Deluxe 2xLP Vinyl Edition costs $39, includes the digital version, and ships around March or April; and the CD version costs $19, includes the digital version, and ships around January. You can also get the sheet music on paper for $25 or digitally for $15. You can stream the track 'Hollow Knight' now via the collection's official Bandcamp page.

Here's the complete tracklist for Hollow Knight Piano Collection:

Dirtmouth

Crossroads

Greenpath

Hornet

Reflection

Mantis Lords

City of Tears

Resting Grounds

Dung Defender

Queen’s Gardens

White Palace

Sealed Vessel

Radiance

Hollow Knight

Grimm Troupe

The vinyl edition in particular seems like a wonderful collector's item for Hollow Knight fans and indie enthusiasts. The 180g black-and-clear vinyl discs come packaged in a gorgeous jacket alongside a 24-page art book featuring illustrations by Nise .

