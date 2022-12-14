Hogwarts Legacy finally shows off the Room of Requirement and its very pettable beasts

A new Hogwarts Legacy video showcases all of the magic awaiting you inside the game's take on the Room of Requirement.

Just like the space from the movies, the Room of Requirement is a secret room in Hogwarts whose appearance can be changed at will, and the developers at Avalanche Studios showed off a bunch of customization options. In the new gameplay showcase, game director Alan Tew and systems designer Mekenzy Toner explained how you can change the form and function of the Room of Requirement as you progress through Hogwarts Legacy's story.

The interior of the room can be decorated with Conjurations which turn into statues, ornaments, tables, and rugs, all of which you can change in size and color. You can buy Conjuration recipes at Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade, but you'll also earn objects as you play through the game and accomplish tasks. Room of Requirement customization options also include functional upgrades like planting pots, potion stations, an identification station that lets you identify gear, and a loom, which you can use to add abilities to gear.

The 'Beast Care' area, which exists on the other side of a portal in the Room of Requirement, is where you hang out with your favorite beasts, and we get to see Graphorn, Mooncalf, Niffler, and Kneazle all chilling out and looking cute. By petting, feeding, and playing with your beasts, you're rewarded with materials to use for crafting gear. Just like the interior of the Room of Requirement, you can also deck out the Beast Space with decorations and functional items, like a box full of toys that your spoiled-rotten beasts will completely ignore if they're anything like my cat.

