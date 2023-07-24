Joseph Quinn's first post-Stranger Things movie gets first look

Settimana internazionale della critica (SIC Venezia) has released the first look at Hoard, Joseph Quinn's first post-Stranger Things outing.

Written and directed by UK filmmaker Luna Carmoon, the indie film is in competition at SIC Venezia (known as 'the Italian version' of the Cannes Film Festival).

Hoard is a "tale of mother and daughter," first following main character Maria as a child, then skipping ahead to her as an 18-year-old navigating both the past and the present. Things become even more complicated when a man named Michael (Quinn) comes to stay (H/T Deadline). Per the synopsis: "The shimmering memories that she once suppressed begin to haunt her; as grief never really heals does it? It simply disguises itself in things."

The cast also includes Saura Lightfoot Leon, Hayley Squires, Lily-Beau Leach, and Deba Hekmat.

Per the SIC Venezia website, the film is split into two timelines: 1984: "There’s a landfill in our living room – Mother and Maria’s world feels like sparkles down spines, Christmas is every day in their nidus of love" and 1994: "He handed her to me, its weight would come in waves – Maria’s last day of school. As she arrives home, at the top stairs, waiting, are two bare feet. A tall odd man, a stranger who has a familiar scent of trauma, a childhood pain, a Gemini of knowing stings – Michael."

An excerpt of the film screened last year as part of the BFI London Film Festival's Works-in-Progress showcase, where each feature film is either currently in project, post-production, or near-completion.

Quinn broke the Internet and stole our hearts as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4 (and we're still not over what happened to his character). Following his massive success, the actor landed a lead role in both A Quiet Place: Day One and Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2.

Hoard does not yet have a release date.