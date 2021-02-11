Hitman 3 patch notes: PS5-only update enables Game Help for all Mission Stories

The Hitman 3 patch notes have been updated with some new changes, but this set of tweaks is for PS5 players only.

The Hitman 3 patch notes for version 1.002 make two main changes: first, they enable the use of PS5's Game Help feature, and second, they remove some outdated messages about PlayStation Vita which would display if your controller disconnected.

The new Game Help features can be accessed right from your PS5's Activities section, and they include hints for all the campaign missions - even those brought over from Hitman and Hitman 2. Each Mission Story will have videos and step-by-step instructions ready to go if you could use a little more guidance to figure out how to get them done. Only PlayStation Plus subscribers can use Game Help in PS5 games, but at least Hitman 3 already did a pretty good job of showing you what to do when you have a Mission Story active - assuming you even bother with them instead of just throwing bananas at everybody.

While this brief set of Hitman 3 patch notes are only for players on PS5, the Hitman 3 roadmap from IO Interactive has set a release date of February 23 for the first big update across all platforms. IO isn't saying what that update will include yet, but we know that it has plans to add ray-tracing support to Hitman 3 across consoles and PC, as well as Hitman 3 DLC which may breathe new life into locations from the first two games.

Here are the full patch notes straight from IO's official site.

Game Help

We’ve added support for Game Help on PlayStation 5.

(This is a platform-level feature and doesn’t impact gameplay)

When playing a campaign mission in HITMAN 3 (including HITMAN 1 & 2 missions), PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 can get access to hints on how to complete each Mission Story, with videos and step-by-step instructions.

Viva La Vita

We’ve also removed some outdated messaging about the PlayStation Vita, which was displayed when your controller was disconnected.