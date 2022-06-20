Hideo Kojima's studio pledges aid to Ukraine refugees residing in Japan

The studio's plans to help will be revealed at a later date

Kojima Productions
Hideo Kojima’s studio Kojima Productions has publicly announced today that it will help Ukrainian refugees residing in Japan.

Announced via the English language Kojima Productions Twitter account (opens in new tab), the company released a tweet that reads: "KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS will provide support to those who have evacuated from Ukraine to Japan." The rest of the tweet says that "more details will be announced at a later date."

The same tweet was also published to the Japanese language Kojima Productions Twitter account (opens in new tab), both of which also contained a link to the Immigration Services of Japan website which has a dedicated page for those from Ukraine who are seeking support in Japan. As mentioned in the tweet, it isn’t yet clear how Kojima Productions plans to help refugees from Ukraine, but it’s still good to know that companies are continuing to assist where they can. 

Although one of the more recent companies to come forward to help Ukraine, several others within the video game industry have been doing the same ever since the conflict in Ukraine escalated earlier this year. A couple of months ago Epic Games used its battle royale game Fortnite to help raise $144 million for Ukraine relief

Other notable help has also come from the likes of John Romero, who built a new Doom 2 level to raise money for Ukraine and ended up raising €27,000, and Itch.io, which created an indie game bundle to help the cause which ended up raising $480,000 within 24 hours of launch, plus many, many more

Find out what it's like for game developers in Ukraine, working and living under the shadow of war.

