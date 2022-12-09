Hideo Kojima was the best-dressed person at The Game Awards 2022

If there were an award for the best-dressed person at The Game Awards 2022, Hideo Kojima would win by a landslide.

When attending any event, deciding what to wear can be a real challenge. Do you go for a casual look and risk feeling underdressed? Or do you go for something flashier and possibly end up sticking out like a sore thumb all evening? One attendee at this year's Game Awards with the perfect outfit for the occasion was Hideo Kojima, who rocked up to the event in a Death Standing suit.

This isn't Sam Porter's get-up from the game (that would be pretty weird) but a slick grey suit filled with Death Stranding-themed imagery that perfectly celebrates the sci-fi action series. In case you missed Kojima's appearance at The Game Awards 2022, you can see him sporting the snazzy attire on the red carpet in the image below, posted on Twitter by the event's creator and host, Geoff Keighley.

Kojima took to the stage during the event to unveil Death Stranding 2. A trailer, almost as baffling as the promotional material for the first game, shows Fragile carrying an infant child. We also see the return of Sam Porter, now with grey hair, which could suggest a lot of time has passed since the original game. Kojima didn't give away any other information about the upcoming sequel but did say that there are a lot of details hidden in the announcement trailer.

Other highlights of The Game Awards 2022 included the release date reveal for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor alongside a brand new gameplay trailer, the unveiling of Bioshock creator Ken Levine's latest game, and the announcement of Hades 2, a sequel to Supergiant Games' 2020 brilliant action roguelike.

