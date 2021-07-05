Hideo Kojima praises Zack Snyder’s Justice League – and has fans asking for a 'Snyder Cut' of Metal Gear Solid 5

Legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima has revealed his thoughts on Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Taking to Twitter, the Metal Gear Solid creator praised the fleshed-out characters of two of the Seven, Flash and Cyborg, while also taking note of Snyder’s unique creative choices – including the decision to present the four-hour epic in 4:3 format.

"The characters of Flash and Cyborg, who were abrupt, have been reinforced. The 4:3 TV size, the darker tone of the color correction, the slow motion, the digital art direction, the black Superman… It's not so much a Snyder cut as it is a Snyder ‘universe’ in every way, for better or worse. For him, this is ‘justice,’" Kojima said.

Predictably, some fans have weighed in and asked Kojima to do his own Snyder Cut-style redux of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, a game famously plagued by development issues and an unfinished story.

"Do the same with MGS5," one Twitter user said. Another demanded we get a chance to see the "Kojima Cut." Kojima departed Metal Gear Solid publishers Konami in 2015 and led his development team, Kojima Productions, into a partnership with Sony.

Curiously enough, Kojima is also firing up the editing suite and releasing his own director’s cut shortly. Death Stranding: The Director’s Cut was announced at The Game Awards with host Geoff Keighley promising a full reveal would be just a "few weeks away." The trailer teased new enemies and new locations, while a recent ESRB rating has confirmed the upcoming release as a PS5 exclusive.

The worlds of Metal Gear Solid and movies will also collide very soon. Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been planning a big screen adaptation for several years now. Dune and Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac has been confirmed as the actor who is stepping into the Sneaking Suit of Solid Snake. However, there’s been no word on any other casting or even a release window as of writing.

