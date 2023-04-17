Hi-Fi Rush and Ghostwire Tokyo studio rumored to be making a JRPG next

Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within studio Tango Gameworks is rumored to be working on a new IP in the form of a yet-to-be-announced JRPG.

This information comes from leaker eXtas1s (opens in new tab) (via this Reddit (opens in new tab) post) who claims that Tango Gameworks is currently working on a JRPG which will be a new IP for the studio. If you need a little more convincing though, this info has reportedly come from the same source as the Hideo Kojima Overdose leak , as well as the person who accurately leaked news of the Baiten Kaitos remaster.

According to the leaker, this mysterious JRPG is just one of two games currently known to be in the works at the studio, with the other one apparently not being The Evil Within 3 or any games within that series - despite the fact it was seemingly teased in a Hi-Fi Rush Easter egg .

It's probably best to approach this claim with a little skepticism and wait for an official announcement from Tango Gameworks or parent company Zenimax before we get too excited. It wouldn't be totally out of the question for the developer to release a JRPG though, as you can tell from Tango Gameworks' other games, the studio isn't known for sticking to one particular genre.

Tango's first releases The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 are both survivor horror titles, however, its next release, Ghostwire: Tokyo - although sticks with the spooky vibes - is more of an action-adventure game. Its most recent release, Hi-Fi Rush, is a brightly colored rhythm action game though, meaning there's no way to be sure which direction the studio will go into next.