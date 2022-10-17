Here's how to watch the Behind The Sims Summit stream

Want to find out what Maxis has been working on for The Sims? You've come to the right place, here's how to watch the Behind The Sims Summit livestream.

In case you missed it, last month it was revealed that not only is The Sims 4 going free to play but that the game's developer Maxis will be hosting a livestream on the very same day to update fans on what the team has been working on lately.

To tune in live, fans should head to the official The Sims YouTube channel (opens in new tab) or the official Twitch channel (opens in new tab) on October 18 at 10 am PDT / 1PM EDT / 6PM BST. You can also just bookmark this story and come back to it at the times listed above and watch the video embedded below.

So what should we expect from this showcase? Well, The Sims Twitter account (opens in new tab) has teased "BIG announcements" during the event but what these are exactly is top secret right now. Potentially the most exciting announcement that Maxis could make during the event is the release of The Sims 5 , which as of the time of writing this, has yet to be officially announced. Considering that it's been eight years since the last mainline The Sims game and several rumors have pointed to the sequel being announced in October , we're keeping our fingers crossed.

There's also a chance that we'll get some new expansions, game packs, or kits revealed during the show. The last few packs we got for The Sims 4 include the High School Years expansion which allowed players to send their Sims to school, as well as the Werewolves game pack , which is pretty self-explanatory, and The Desert Luxe Kit - which is currently available to long-time The Sims 4 players for free so long as they claim before October 18!